South Indian States Unite Against Delimitation Proposal

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin hosts a Joint Action Committee meeting, opposing the Centre's proposal for delimitation of Parliamentary seats. Chief Ministers including Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan condemn the move, claiming it favors northern states and BJP interests. A united legal and political response is planned.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 22-03-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 12:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political gathering, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheaded discussions on confronting the Centre's proposed delimitation of Parliamentary seats, underscoring the need for a legal battle.

During the meeting attended by various state leaders, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the BJP-led government for pursuing delimitation without consultation, asserting that it unfairly benefits northern states over southern counterparts.

Stalin emphasized the importance of establishing a Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation, highlighting the aim to raise public awareness and initiate a strategic legal response to safeguard regional representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

