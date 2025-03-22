South Indian States Unite Against Delimitation Proposal
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin hosts a Joint Action Committee meeting, opposing the Centre's proposal for delimitation of Parliamentary seats. Chief Ministers including Kerala's Pinarayi Vijayan condemn the move, claiming it favors northern states and BJP interests. A united legal and political response is planned.
- Country:
- India
In a significant political gathering, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheaded discussions on confronting the Centre's proposed delimitation of Parliamentary seats, underscoring the need for a legal battle.
During the meeting attended by various state leaders, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the BJP-led government for pursuing delimitation without consultation, asserting that it unfairly benefits northern states over southern counterparts.
Stalin emphasized the importance of establishing a Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation, highlighting the aim to raise public awareness and initiate a strategic legal response to safeguard regional representation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
BJP will back whatever decision JD(U) takes on Nitish Kumar's son: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary.
BJP to back Nitish even after polls: Bihar Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary
Three civilians missing in Kathua, BJP MLA raises issue in J-K Assembly
Karnataka Budget: "What they have given to Karnataka": Deputy CM DK Shivakumar slams BJP
'Your rants mean nothing': BJP's K Annamalai crticises MK Stalin on third language policy