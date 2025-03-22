South Indian States Unite Against Delimitation Proposal

In a significant political gathering, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin spearheaded discussions on confronting the Centre's proposed delimitation of Parliamentary seats, underscoring the need for a legal battle.

During the meeting attended by various state leaders, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the BJP-led government for pursuing delimitation without consultation, asserting that it unfairly benefits northern states over southern counterparts.

Stalin emphasized the importance of establishing a Joint Action Committee for fair delimitation, highlighting the aim to raise public awareness and initiate a strategic legal response to safeguard regional representation.

(With inputs from agencies.)