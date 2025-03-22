Oleg Gordievsky: The Spy Who Changed Cold War Dynamics

Oleg Gordievsky, the former Soviet KGB officer whose defection to Britain marked a turning point in Cold War intelligence, has passed away at 86 in England. Police confirmed his death on March 4, adding that it was not considered suspicious.

Gordievsky's espionage played a crucial role in de-escalating nuclear tensions between the USSR and the West during the 1980s. Joining Britain's MI6 after becoming disillusioned with the Soviet regime, he provided critical intel that convinced Western leaders to initiate peace moves.

His defection to the West led to significant diplomatic upheaval, with both Britain and Moscow expelling embassy officials. Despite these tensions, he lived peacefully in England, under protective measures, until his recent demise.

