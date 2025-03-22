Left Menu

Kerala CM Slams Delimitation as Threat to Southern States

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized the central government's proposed delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies, warning it could unfairly reduce seats in southern states. Addressing political leaders in Chennai, he called for meaningful dialogue and highlighted the risks to India's federal structure and cultural diversity posed by the move.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has voiced strong opposition to the central government's plan for delimiting Lok Sabha constituencies, describing it as a 'sword of Damocles' for southern states due to potential population-based seat reductions.

Speaking at a gathering in Chennai, Vijayan and other regional leaders denounced the move as a politically motivated effort by the Centre, lacking constitutional adherence. He warned that the policy could increase northern states' influence while reducing southern states' political power and cultural representation.

Vijayan urged the federal government to engage in meaningful dialogues with state leaders, emphasizing the need to preserve India's federal structure and ensure fair representation that reflects the nation's diverse cultural and linguistic heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

