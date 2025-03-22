Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in West Bengal: Kabir Challenges Adhikari

Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir challenges Opposition Leader Suvendu Adhikari to visit Murshidabad on April 13, following Adhikari's controversial remarks about TMC's Muslim MLAs. Kabir warns of a significant protest, equating past demonstrations to a mere 'trailer.' Adhikari's ambitious rally plans for Ram Navami are also scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:10 IST
  Country:
  • India

In a fiery statement escalating the political tension in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir has dared Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari to visit Murshidabad district on April 13, promising a 'real cinema' protest.

Kabir's challenge came after he was reprimanded by the TMC legislature for previous provocative comments following Adhikari's assertion that TMC's Muslim MLAs would be expelled if the BJP rises to power. Kabir, representing Bharatpur, emphasized that Adhikari would encounter intense opposition unlike any before.

Simultaneously, Kabir dismissed Adhikari's ambitious plans for massive rallies on Ram Navami, questioning their feasibility and warning that any provocations would be met with public resistance. The political climate leading up to these events remains charged and uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

