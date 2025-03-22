Left Menu

Congress Slams BJP Over Sushant Singh Rajput Case Closure

The Maharashtra Congress criticized the BJP after the CBI closed the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, alleging political misuse to damage Congress's reputation during elections. The CBI has submitted its report to a Mumbai court, faced with claims it was swayed by BJP politics to manipulate public perception and discredit opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:53 IST
Maharashtra Congress has denounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) following the CBI's report closure on the alleged suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The Congress accused BJP of exploiting the actor's death for political gain, particularly during the Bihar elections.

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant highlighted how BJP defamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and misused national investigation agencies to achieve electoral success. He also questioned the legality of the case transfer from Bihar to the CBI, suggesting that it violated the law.

Sawant further criticized the BJP for creating false narratives and fake social media accounts to sway public opinion, while discrediting the Mumbai police. The CBI findings are now with a special Mumbai court, which will determine the next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

