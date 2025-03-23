Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Largest Protests in Turkey in Decades

The arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu has ignited mass protests across Turkey, intensifying political tensions. Detained on allegations of corruption and terror links, Imamoglu's case is viewed by many as a political maneuver to eliminate a key opponent to President Erdogan ahead of the upcoming presidential race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 23-03-2025 03:38 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 03:38 IST
Massive protests have erupted across Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, with tensions reaching a boiling point in the country's political landscape. Imamoglu, a prominent opposition figure, was detained over allegations of corruption and terror connections, which his supporters believe are politically motivated attempts to sideline him from the 2028 presidential race.

Imamoglu's detention sparked immediate backlash, with demonstrators taking to the streets in several cities to voice their outrage. In Istanbul, protesters clashed with heavily armed police, leading to the deployment of water cannons and tear gas in addition to hundreds of officers. Despite the government's assertion of judicial independence, the protests mark the largest wave of civil unrest in Turkey in over a decade.

The political fallout continues to intensify as authorities extend bans on demonstrations and limit movement to curb the unrest. Meanwhile, Imamoglu's supporters are organizing a symbolic election to demonstrate solidarity, as the opposition Republican People's Party prepares to proceed with a primary that could see Imamoglu nominated as a presidential candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

