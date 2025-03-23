Trump's Legal Crackdown: Battle Over Ethics and Lawsuits

President Donald Trump has ignited controversy by threatening legal action against lawyers and firms challenging his administration, particularly in immigration cases. Trump's memorandum accuses these lawyers of fostering fraud and demands sanctions for perceived misconduct.

The directive targets law firms filing what Trump describes as partisan lawsuits, seeking to remove their security clearances and terminate federal contracts. This move has been criticized by the American Civil Liberties Union, which views it as a ploy to intimidate lawyers contesting the president's agenda.

As over 100 lawsuits confront Trump's administration, major law firms and legal advocates continue to contest policies on immigration and transgender rights. Trump's orders against notable firms, purported for their past political ties, have heightened tensions with those ardently defending legal rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)