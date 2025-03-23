Pakistan for Progress: Zardari's Vision for a Resilient Nation

President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan delivered a stirring speech during the Pakistan Day military parade at the President's House, affirming the country's commitment to development amidst challenges. He congratulated the nation, highlighting the goal of establishing a welfare state rooted in the supremacy of law.

Emphasizing Pakistan's resilience, Zardari denounced India's alleged hostility and threats from militants, stating the nation's armed forces stood united against adversaries. He reiterated the focus on peaceful international relations, particularly emphasizing the need for international support for the Kashmir issue.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif supported Zardari's vision, stressing that through cohesive policies, dedication, and national unity, Pakistan can achieve economic prosperity and social justice, rising to its rightful place on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)