Turkish Turmoil: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Unrest

A Turkish court on Sunday jailed Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu amid graft charges, igniting large-scale protests against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's administration. Imamoglu's detention is perceived by the opposition and European leaders as a politically motivated maneuver and an affront to democratic processes.

Imamoglu, Erdogan's prominent political adversary, and at least 20 others face corruption accusations, though the mayor, matched by Erdogan in polls, dismisses these as slanders. He was released under judicial control over separate terrorism-related charges, thwarting government efforts to appoint a trustee for Istanbul.

Protests continued despite a street gathering ban, with clashes reported in Ankara and Izmir. Minister of Interior Ali Yerlikaya reported 323 arrests from the demonstrations, as authorities use tear gas and water cannons to control the crowds.

