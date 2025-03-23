Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Defends Controversial Rajya Sabha Remarks

Akhilesh Yadav defended MP Ramjilal Suman's controversial Parliament remarks about Rana Sanga, suggesting historical context. BJP criticized Yadav, calling his actions anti-Hindu. Suman's comments about Rana Sanga, inviting Babur to defeat Ibrahim Lodi, caused an uproar. Yadav urged BJP to reconsider selective historical focus. BJP leaders and Hindu outfits demanded apologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 23-03-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 17:09 IST
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has spoken out in defense of Rajya Sabha MP Ramjilal Suman after the latter made controversial remarks about Mewar ruler Rana Sanga. Yadav argued that Suman's statements merely referenced historical accounts, paralleling BJP leaders' discussions of historical figures like Aurangzeb.

Suman's speech, in which he called Rana Sanga a traitor for inviting Babur to fight against Ibrahim Lodi, sparked heavy criticism, notably from the BJP, which accused the Samajwadi Party of an anti-Hindu bias. The controversy has heightened tensions, with Hindu organizations demanding an apology from Suman.

In his counterarguments, Yadav highlighted the importance of historical context and cautioned the BJP against selectively revisiting history. He drew comparisons to historical events, challenging the BJP's stance on the glorification of certain figures, and urged for a balanced perspective on history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

