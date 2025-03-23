Left Menu

Unprecedented Election Call: Carney Gambles on April Mandate Amid Trade Tensions

New Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has called an early election for April 28, seeking a mandate to tackle U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Carney, a former central banker, aims to consolidate his party's recent surge in polls. His leadership face challenges from the experienced Conservative Pierre Poilievre.

Updated: 23-03-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:15 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has announced a snap election for April 28, aiming to secure a strong mandate to address the economic challenges posed by U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs. Carney's decision comes amid a notable resurgence of the Liberal party in recent polls.

Carney, who recently assumed leadership of the Liberals, intends to leverage this momentum to counteract criticisms from the Conservatives, who have painted him as an ineffectual elitist continuing Trudeau-era policies. Despite his lack of political experience, Carney's financial acumen as a former central banker appeals to supporters.

With the election looming, Carney faces a crucial test in the French-speaking province of Quebec, where his linguistic skills will be evaluated against the fluency of Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre. Polls indicate tight competition, with the Liberals slightly ahead.

