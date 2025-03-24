Left Menu

Laughs and Legacy: Conan O'Brien's Triumph at the Kennedy Center

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 05:23 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 05:23 IST
Conan O'Brien

Conan O'Brien was celebrated on Sunday evening as he received the distinguished Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The award ceremony was held at the Kennedy Center, serving as a testament to the venue's ongoing cultural significance.

Known for his Emmy-winning career, O'Brien joins an esteemed roster of past recipients, marking a significant milestone in his comedic journey. The evening featured tributes and comedic performances by illustrious figures in the industry.

The event will be broadcast at a later date on Netflix, bringing O'Brien's humor and the Kennedy Center's illustrious reputation into the homes of audiences worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

