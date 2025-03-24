Laughs and Legacy: Conan O'Brien's Triumph at the Kennedy Center
Conan O'Brien was honored with the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center. The celebration included tributes from fellow comics and will be broadcast on Netflix. The event also highlighted the Kennedy Center's revamped status as a cultural landmark.
Conan O'Brien was celebrated on Sunday evening as he received the distinguished Mark Twain Prize for American Humor. The award ceremony was held at the Kennedy Center, serving as a testament to the venue's ongoing cultural significance.
Known for his Emmy-winning career, O'Brien joins an esteemed roster of past recipients, marking a significant milestone in his comedic journey. The evening featured tributes and comedic performances by illustrious figures in the industry.
The event will be broadcast at a later date on Netflix, bringing O'Brien's humor and the Kennedy Center's illustrious reputation into the homes of audiences worldwide.
(With inputs from agencies.)
