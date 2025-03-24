South Korea's Political Turmoil: Han Duck-soo Reinstated Amid Impeachment Drama
South Korea's Constitutional Court overturned Prime Minister Han Duck-soo's impeachment, reinstating him as acting leader, while President Yoon Suk Yeol's impeachment remains unresolved. The successive impeachments have deepened domestic divisions and sparked political tensions, with massive rallies and debates over martial law policies.
In a surprising turn of events, South Korea's Constitutional Court on Monday overturned the impeachment of Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, reinstating him as the acting leader. This decision comes amidst ongoing political turmoil, as the court has yet to rule on the separate impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol.
The impeachment saga has divided the nation, with massive rallies taking over the streets of Seoul. Observers note that the ruling on Han doesn't necessarily predict the outcome for Yoon, as Han wasn't a central figure in Yoon's controversial martial law imposition.
The political climate remains tense, with accusations, legal battles, and the potential for a new presidential election looming. Han's reinstatement signals a temporary stabilization, but the nation's political future hangs in the balance as the court deliberates Yoon's fate.
