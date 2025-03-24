Freedom of Expression Controversy: Kunal Kamra's Satire Sparks Political Debate

The stand-up performance by Kunal Kamra, where he allegedly made remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has escalated into a significant political debate. Nationalist Congress Party MLA Rohit Pawar commented that freedom of expression appears compromised, underscoring that such satire won't affect Shinde's stature.

In a conversation with ANI, Pawar remarked that artists must tread carefully, alluding to the historical context of satire as a powerful tool used by influential leaders like Balasaheb Thackeray. Referring to a previous incident involving Chhagan Bhujbal in 2003, Pawar noted the consequences of such actions, emphasizing Bhujbal's subsequent resignation.

Drawing parallels with past incidents, Pawar reminded artists and leaders about the existing constraints, post-2014, on freedom of expression. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar highlighted the necessity of adhering to legal boundaries when exercising free speech.

Minister of State for Home Yogesh Ramdas Kadam clarified the constitutional right to free speech, cautioning against using it to insult constitutional office holders. The Khar police have registered an FIR against Kunal Kamra and the Shiv Sena's youth faction for disrupting a comedy show and resorting to vandalism.

(With inputs from agencies.)