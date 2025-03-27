Uttar Pradesh's Transformation Under Yogi Adityanath: From BIMARU to Booming
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized opposition parties for hindering the state's development, highlighting accomplishments such as infrastructure growth, agricultural advancements, and job creation. He cited initiatives like One District, One Product, emphasizing economic progress. Adityanath also distributed aid and awards, showcasing the BJP government's eight-year achievements.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday accused opposition parties of obstructing the state's development, characterizing them as barriers. Speaking at an event marking eight years of the BJP government, he recalled times before 2017 when the state was allegedly dominated by hooliganism and the mafia.
Adityanath outlined the state's progress, noting significant developments in agriculture and job creation. Criticizing Congress and the Samajwadi Party, he alleged they opposed moves like the Ram temple consecration and economic development during the Covid pandemic. Despite this, Adityanath highlighted initiatives boosting economic growth such as improved infrastructure.
In Agra, he inaugurated projects worth Rs 635.22 crore and distributed financial assistance under schemes supporting young entrepreneurs and vulnerable groups. Highlighting the growth in various sectors, Adityanath emphasized the state's change from a BIMARU state to a thriving economy, asserting the government's commitment to heritage alongside development.
