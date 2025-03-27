U.S.-Jamaica Talks Amid Cuban Doctor Controversy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced a dialogue with Jamaica regarding Cuban doctors integrated into the nation's healthcare system. This move follows Washington's threat to impose visa restrictions on officials tied to these medical initiatives, which the U.S. claims are linked to human trafficking and labor exploitation. This allegation has been strongly denied by Cuba and Caribbean leaders, who assert these programs comply with international labor laws and are vital for better healthcare access in the region.

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, in a joint press conference with Rubio, emphasized the critical role Cuban medical professionals play in addressing Jamaica's healthcare personnel shortages. Prime Minister Holness assured that these workers are treated fairly under Jamaican labor laws. Jamaican Foreign Minister Kamina Johnson Smith also highlighted the contributions of approximately 400 Cuban doctors, nurses, and medical technicians to the Jamaican healthcare system as indispensable.

Despite the controversy, Rubio remains a key figure in the U.S.'s broader strategy of weakening ties with Cuba and Venezuela. He underscored that the U.S. aims to bolster relations with Caribbean nations like Jamaica through economic incentives and security support, although potential visa bans for select Caribbean countries with investment-for-citizenship programs remain on the table.

