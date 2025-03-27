Turkiye's Turmoil: Unrest and Politics Collide as Protests Escalate

Police forces in Turkiye's capital deployed pepper spray, rubber bullets, and water cannons against protesters early Thursday, marking a potential escalation in the country's largest anti-government protests in a decade. The unrest reignited after a brief calm period.

The demonstrations were triggered by the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a significant political opponent to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Imamoglu, detained on corruption charges perceived as politically motivated, also faces allegations of supporting terrorism. The government's insistence on judicial independence has been met with skepticism given the reliance on secret witnesses.

Approximately 1,418 individuals have been detained in the past week as protests sweep across major cities. Demonstrators continue to challenge government actions, while opposition leaders condemn police violence and suggest the possibility of an early election amidst rising tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)