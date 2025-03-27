LoP Atishi accuses "double engine govt" of dismissing discussion on law, order issues in Delhi Assembly

AAP leader and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, has written a letter to Speaker Vijender Gupta, expressing concern over the rejection of opposition members' special mentions on law and order issues. "The double engine government has failed, so it does not want a discussion," claimed Atishi.

Atishi criticised the decision, questioning why discussions on rising crime in Delhi, including cases of rape and shootings, are being prevented from being raised in the legislative assembly. Atishi said that the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat had informed her that special mention requests from five AAP MLAs concerning law and order were dismissed, with the justification that the Delhi Legislative Assembly does not have the power to address such issues.

In her letter, Atishi strongly criticised the decision, stating, "If rape happens in Delhi or bullets are fired in the streets, should this not be discussed in the assembly?" She argued that it is the responsibility of the legislators to represent their constituents and raise concerns about the safety of citizens.

Atishi claimed that it is the first time in the history of the Delhi Assembly that such crucial issues have been dismissed. Atishi also pointed out the contradiction in the ruling party's stance, recalling how before the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had promised that the "double engine government" would solve Delhi's problems.

Atishi said that now, after the elections, the BJP appears to be shutting down discussions on the very issues they had promised to address. Atishi urged Speaker Vijender Gupta to ensure that every issue impacting Delhi's residents be discussed in the assembly, calling the refusal to allow such debates an insult to democracy.

She emphasised that preventing discussions on rising crime would not solve the problems the people of Delhi are facing. Earlier on Wednesday, Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Atishi questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party for not having a discussion on the budget on Wednesday and said that she has written to Speaker Vijender Gupta and demanded at least two days for discussions on the budget.

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the budget as a "historic" step towards transforming Delhi into an investment and innovation-friendly city. She also questioned why all 14 Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports were not being tabled and urged the Speaker to present the remaining 11 reports.

On March 24, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta tabled the CAG report on the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and highlighted the operational inefficiencies and financial losses, leading to criticism of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. (ANI)

