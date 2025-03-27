Left Menu

Privilege Motion Rejected: Dhankar Defends Shah, Urges Integrity in House Debates

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar dismissed Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's privilege motion against Home Minister Amit Shah. Citing adherence to truth, Dhankar expressed concern over rushing to media to tarnish reputations. The motion involved accusations against Sonia Gandhi concerning the National Prime Minister's Relief Fund's operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:29 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo/SansadTV) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the Rajya Sabha, Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar has rejected a privilege motion notice submitted by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh against Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The notice alleged that Shah cast unfounded aspersions on Congress stalwart Sonia Gandhi, linked to the National Prime Minister's Relief Fund (NPMRF) operations.

Dhankar, referencing a 1948 Press Information Bureau document, stated there was no transgression in Shah's remarks, emphasizing an 'absolute adherence to truth.' The Chairman expressed his decision, marked by 'anguish and pain,' voicing concerns about the House being misused to 'ruin reputations' by hastily engaging media narratives.

Jairam Ramesh's notice, anchored on Shah's comments during a debate on the Disaster Management Bill 2024, accused the Home Minister of falsely attributing undue control by a single family over the PM Relief Fund. However, Dhankar dismissed these concerns, asserting his refusal to entertain privilege claims under such premises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

