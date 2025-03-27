Bill Sweeney Survives No-Confidence Vote at Twickenham

In a decisive outcome at Twickenham, Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney successfully overcame a vote of no-confidence, which fell significantly short of gaining the required majority for his ousting.

The attempt to unseat Sweeney attracted 206 votes, while 466 were cast in his favor, and 36 abstained. Meanwhile, a counter-motion aimed at granting the community game greater independence received robust support.

This secondary motion received 554 votes for, against 127 opposing, and 24 abstentions, signaling a strong desire for local-level governance within the community rugby scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)