Bill Sweeney Survives No-Confidence Vote at Twickenham
RFU CEO Bill Sweeney remained in his position following a failed no-confidence motion at Twickenham. The vote showed significant support for Sweeney and a desire for increased autonomy for the community game, as reflected in a successful counter-motion allowing more local-level control.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:55 IST
In a decisive outcome at Twickenham, Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney successfully overcame a vote of no-confidence, which fell significantly short of gaining the required majority for his ousting.
The attempt to unseat Sweeney attracted 206 votes, while 466 were cast in his favor, and 36 abstained. Meanwhile, a counter-motion aimed at granting the community game greater independence received robust support.
This secondary motion received 554 votes for, against 127 opposing, and 24 abstentions, signaling a strong desire for local-level governance within the community rugby scene.
(With inputs from agencies.)
