Left Menu

Bill Sweeney Survives No-Confidence Vote at Twickenham

RFU CEO Bill Sweeney remained in his position following a failed no-confidence motion at Twickenham. The vote showed significant support for Sweeney and a desire for increased autonomy for the community game, as reflected in a successful counter-motion allowing more local-level control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 23:55 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 23:55 IST
Bill Sweeney Survives No-Confidence Vote at Twickenham

In a decisive outcome at Twickenham, Rugby Football Union CEO Bill Sweeney successfully overcame a vote of no-confidence, which fell significantly short of gaining the required majority for his ousting.

The attempt to unseat Sweeney attracted 206 votes, while 466 were cast in his favor, and 36 abstained. Meanwhile, a counter-motion aimed at granting the community game greater independence received robust support.

This secondary motion received 554 votes for, against 127 opposing, and 24 abstentions, signaling a strong desire for local-level governance within the community rugby scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025