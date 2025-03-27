Echoes of Bhatta-Parsaul: A Tale of Land and Protest

In a sharp critique of the Mayawati-led BSP administration, BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh categorically accused the former Uttar Pradesh government of exploiting Bhatta-Parsaul's farmers in 2011. He alleged that land was seized at minimal rates, benefitting builders at the people's expense, casting a cloud over the administration's priorities.

Speaking at the eight-year commemoration of Yogi Adityanath's leadership in Uttar Pradesh, Singh articulated the transformative journey from past turmoil to today's stability. He underscored the improved governance, law, and order, emphasizing the administration's focus on eradicating criminal elements and instilling public safety.

As the region anticipates the completion of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, economic optimism soars. The development promises substantial job opportunities as BJP leaders, including Singh, encourage communal participation for collective growth. Invoking historic resolve, Singh framed the current era as a testament to India's enduring spirit and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)