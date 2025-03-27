Echoes of Bhatta-Parsaul: A Tale of Land and Protest
BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh accused the former BSP government of forcibly acquiring land from Bhatta-Parsaul farmers in 2011 for builders' benefit. Addressing the current administration's successes under Yogi Adityanath, Singh highlighted law and order improvements and economic growth prospects tied to the new Jewar airport.
- Country:
- India
In a sharp critique of the Mayawati-led BSP administration, BJP MLA Dhirendra Singh categorically accused the former Uttar Pradesh government of exploiting Bhatta-Parsaul's farmers in 2011. He alleged that land was seized at minimal rates, benefitting builders at the people's expense, casting a cloud over the administration's priorities.
Speaking at the eight-year commemoration of Yogi Adityanath's leadership in Uttar Pradesh, Singh articulated the transformative journey from past turmoil to today's stability. He underscored the improved governance, law, and order, emphasizing the administration's focus on eradicating criminal elements and instilling public safety.
As the region anticipates the completion of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, economic optimism soars. The development promises substantial job opportunities as BJP leaders, including Singh, encourage communal participation for collective growth. Invoking historic resolve, Singh framed the current era as a testament to India's enduring spirit and resilience.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iron Lady Mayawati Honors Kanshi Ram, Vows Social Change
Mayawati Pushes for Caste Census on Kanshi Ram's Birth Anniversary
Mayawati Condemns Aurangzeb Tomb Removal Amid Nagpur Unrest
Mayawati Affirms Party Loyalty Over Family Ties in BSP Leadership
Kerala's Expanding Skies: Kannur Airport's Strategic Land Acquisition