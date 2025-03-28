Left Menu

Unity or Controversy? Exploring Israel's Alliance with Europe's Far-Right

European far-right leaders attended a Jerusalem conference on antisemitism hosted by Israel. Critics stress the growing alliance between Israel and right-wing populists, despite historical ties to Naziism. Due to guest list controversies, mainstream Jewish leaders shunned the event, highlighting strained global relationship dynamics.

Updated: 28-03-2025 02:54 IST
  • Israel

On Thursday, a controversial conference in Jerusalem, organized by the Israeli government, was attended by several European far-right leaders. The event, aimed at addressing antisemitism, was boycotted by many mainstream Jewish leaders due to the contentious guest list.

This conference underscored an evolving alliance between Israel, founded after the Holocaust, and European far-right factions that critics assert have yet to fully sever their historical ties to Nazi ideology. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has cultivated relationships with far-right leaders, influenced by the politics of former US President Donald Trump.

The gathering saw leaders like Jordan Bardella, who linked rising antisemitism in Europe to immigration and Islamism, while some prominent figures, including Israel's President Isaac Herzog, opted out in favor of separate talks with Jewish leaders concerned by recent developments.

