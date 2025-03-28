Tension Escalates: Uganda’s Military Chief Sparks Controversy with Social Media Threats
Tensions rose as Uganda's military chief threatened to capture a city in northern Congo through social media, leading to diplomatic strains. Uganda and Congo are involved in military operations against militias, but past incidents and allegations complicate relations. Officials urge focus on cooperative efforts against common threats.
Diplomatic tensions have been inflamed following incendiary online remarks from Uganda's military chief threatening to seize a key city in northern Congo, a move that reflects the region's escalating conflict. The controversy arose after Muhoozi Kainerugaba, head of the Uganda People's Defence Forces, posted threats amid ongoing strife involving Rwandan-backed M23 rebels.
In the most significant conflict seen in decades in Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the unrest threatens to escalate into a regional war, drawing the armies of Congo, Rwanda, and Burundi into the fray. Uganda's military presence in the area, supposedly against another militia since 2021, further complicates the dynamics, given its controversial history of involvement.
Congo's General Jacques Ychaligonza pushed back against Kainerugaba's statements, expressing 'indignation' and emphasizing the need for clear communication. Meanwhile, Uganda maintains that the controversial posts do not reflect official stance, underlining ongoing efforts to combat the Allied Democratic Forces alongside Congo.
