Amit Shah Criticizes DMK's Policies Amidst Tamil Nadu's Tumult

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized the DMK government's policies in Tamil Nadu, labeling them as chaotic and corrupt. He highlighted issues like language-related education and dynastic politics, while expressing optimism about the NDA's prospects in the 2026 Assembly polls. Shah also mentioned ongoing discussions with AIADMK regarding alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:10 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticized the ruling DMK government in Tamil Nadu for its policies, suggesting a rise in chaos and corruption under its leadership. During his address at the Times Now Summit 2025, Shah pointed out that these issues have left the public disillusioned and eager for change in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections.

Highlighting the educational challenges faced in the state, Shah accused the DMK of being 'anti-Tamil' for not offering medical and engineering courses in the Tamil language, a move he believes contradicts the National Education Policy's emphasis on mother tongue instruction. He also criticized the DMK for neglecting the translation of educational materials into Tamil.

The Home Minister also touched on political dynamics within the DMK, alleging dynastic practices by party leader M K Stalin, who he claims is grooming his son, Udhayanidhi Stalin, for leadership. Shah speculated on the BJP's future alliances, hinting at possible collaborations with the AIADMK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

