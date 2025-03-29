Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Congress Amid Quota Controversy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, addressing his remarks on parliamentary procedures.

Shah lambasted the Karnataka Congress government's decision to announce a 4% quota for Muslims, calling it a 'lollipop' tied to vote-bank politics.

Discussing reservations and procedures, Shah reiterated the constitutional violations inherent in religion-based quotas.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Shah countered accusations of an Emergency-like scenario and highlighted inconsistencies in Congress's stance on a caste census.

