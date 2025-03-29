Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Congress Amid Quota Controversy
Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Parliament and condemned the Karnataka Congress government's religion-based contract quota. Speaking at a summit, Shah emphasized that reservations based on religion violate the Constitution. He also addressed the Congress's caste census demand and Emergency allegations.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, addressing his remarks on parliamentary procedures.
Shah lambasted the Karnataka Congress government's decision to announce a 4% quota for Muslims, calling it a 'lollipop' tied to vote-bank politics.
Discussing reservations and procedures, Shah reiterated the constitutional violations inherent in religion-based quotas.
Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Shah countered accusations of an Emergency-like scenario and highlighted inconsistencies in Congress's stance on a caste census.
