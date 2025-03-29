Left Menu

Shah Criticizes Rahul Gandhi and Congress Amid Quota Controversy

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Rahul Gandhi for his comments on Parliament and condemned the Karnataka Congress government's religion-based contract quota. Speaking at a summit, Shah emphasized that reservations based on religion violate the Constitution. He also addressed the Congress's caste census demand and Emergency allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2025 00:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 00:29 IST
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, addressing his remarks on parliamentary procedures.

Shah lambasted the Karnataka Congress government's decision to announce a 4% quota for Muslims, calling it a 'lollipop' tied to vote-bank politics.

Discussing reservations and procedures, Shah reiterated the constitutional violations inherent in religion-based quotas.

Speaking at the Times Now Summit 2025, Shah countered accusations of an Emergency-like scenario and highlighted inconsistencies in Congress's stance on a caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

