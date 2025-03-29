BJP Karnataka Rift: Expulsion Sparks Internal Turmoil
Karnataka BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal was expelled after criticizing state president B Y Vijayendra and his father, ex-CM B S Yediyurappa. Diverging opinions within the party emerged amid accusations of dynasty and adjustment politics. Vijayendra has refuted allegations of his involvement, citing party unity as his primary goal.
The expulsion of senior Karnataka BJP leader and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal marks a new chapter in the ongoing factional rift within the state's party ranks. Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra clarified that the decision was made by the high command after prolonged observation, dismissing any claims of his involvement.
Vijayendra has faced nearly a year of criticism from Yatnal, who openly opposed Vijayendra's leadership and accused him of engaging in 'adjustment politics' with the ruling Congress. Despite repeated attempts by central leaders and Vijayendra himself to reconcile, Yatnal persisted in his dissent, leading to his eventual expulsion.
Yatnal's expulsion underscores ongoing tensions in the party, as he vows to challenge dynasty and corruption politics while remaining within the BJP. Meanwhile, Vijayendra maintains his focus on unity, seeking to strengthen the party in the state ahead of future elections.
