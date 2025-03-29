Left Menu

BJP Karnataka Rift: Expulsion Sparks Internal Turmoil

Karnataka BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal was expelled after criticizing state president B Y Vijayendra and his father, ex-CM B S Yediyurappa. Diverging opinions within the party emerged amid accusations of dynasty and adjustment politics. Vijayendra has refuted allegations of his involvement, citing party unity as his primary goal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:40 IST
BJP Karnataka Rift: Expulsion Sparks Internal Turmoil
  • Country:
  • India

The expulsion of senior Karnataka BJP leader and MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal marks a new chapter in the ongoing factional rift within the state's party ranks. Karnataka BJP president B Y Vijayendra clarified that the decision was made by the high command after prolonged observation, dismissing any claims of his involvement.

Vijayendra has faced nearly a year of criticism from Yatnal, who openly opposed Vijayendra's leadership and accused him of engaging in 'adjustment politics' with the ruling Congress. Despite repeated attempts by central leaders and Vijayendra himself to reconcile, Yatnal persisted in his dissent, leading to his eventual expulsion.

Yatnal's expulsion underscores ongoing tensions in the party, as he vows to challenge dynasty and corruption politics while remaining within the BJP. Meanwhile, Vijayendra maintains his focus on unity, seeking to strengthen the party in the state ahead of future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025