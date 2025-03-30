Left Menu

Amit Shah Criticizes Lalu Prasad Over Scandalous Past

Union Home Minister Amit Shah criticized RJD leader Lalu Prasad for his involvement in various scams, stressing that this history undermines effective governance in Bihar. Shah highlighted multiple scams linked to Prasad and emphasized the NDA's commitment to Bihar's development, contrasting it with the RJD's alleged negligence.

Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivered a scathing critique of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad during a rally in Gopalganj on Sunday. Shah accused Prasad of being embroiled in multiple scams, notably the fodder scam, alleging that such a history disqualifies the leader from thinking about the welfare of the people in Bihar.

Shah alleged that the RJD chief prioritized his family's interests over the development of the state. He affirmed the NDA's dedication to Bihar's advancement, both at the national and state levels, contrasting this with what he described as the RJD's negligence and self-serving actions.

Highlighting several scandals, including those related to bitumen and flood relief materials, Shah reinforced his stance with the claim that Prasad had a history of misappropriation dating to the 1990s when the fodder scam was exposed in the undivided Bihar state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

