Left Menu

Iran Stands Firm Against Direct Talks with US

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian confirmed the country's rejection of direct negotiations with the US over its nuclear program, in response to a letter from President Trump. While Tehran remains open to indirect discussions, tensions continue with regional conflicts and military threats looming large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-03-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 17:54 IST
Iran Stands Firm Against Direct Talks with US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

In a firm stance against direct negotiations, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the country's rejection of talks with the United States regarding its nuclear program. This response followed a letter sent by President Donald Trump to Iran's supreme leader, as tensions between the nations persist.

Despite Tehran leaving the door open for indirect negotiations via the sultanate of Oman, progress has been limited since Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018. Regional tensions have escalated, with conflicts at sea, the Israel-Hamas war, and ongoing issues with Iran-backed forces in Yemen.

Pezeshkian's harder stance reflects the changes in Iran's administration, compounded by the economic impact of Trump's policies. Meanwhile, mixed messages within Iran hint at the complexity of potential diplomatic engagements as military threats remain a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025