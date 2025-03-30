Iran Stands Firm Against Direct Talks with US

In a firm stance against direct negotiations, Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian announced the country's rejection of talks with the United States regarding its nuclear program. This response followed a letter sent by President Donald Trump to Iran's supreme leader, as tensions between the nations persist.

Despite Tehran leaving the door open for indirect negotiations via the sultanate of Oman, progress has been limited since Trump's unilateral withdrawal from the nuclear deal in 2018. Regional tensions have escalated, with conflicts at sea, the Israel-Hamas war, and ongoing issues with Iran-backed forces in Yemen.

Pezeshkian's harder stance reflects the changes in Iran's administration, compounded by the economic impact of Trump's policies. Meanwhile, mixed messages within Iran hint at the complexity of potential diplomatic engagements as military threats remain a significant concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)