Modi Ushers in New Era of Development in Naxal-Hit Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has leveled accusations at the Congress party, claiming its policies have fueled the spread of Naxalism in regions such as Chhattisgarh. Speaking at a public gathering in Mohbhattha, Bilaspur district, Modi cited the lack of development as a catalyst for insurgency.

During the event, he announced the launch of development initiatives exceeding Rs 33,700 crore and highlighted efforts to establish peace in areas affected by Naxalite violence. Modi criticized Congress for neglecting tribal development and accused them of significant recruitment exam scams.

Modi also discussed the positive advancements made under BJP's governance, including infrastructure projects and social welfare schemes that enrich residents' lives. He noted growing public trust in the BJP, underscoring recent local government election victories as evidence of public support for his administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)