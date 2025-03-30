Left Menu

Eid-ul-Fitr Declared as Gazetted Holiday in Haryana: A Political Stir

The Haryana government declared Eid-ul-Fitr as a gazetted holiday for private offices on March 31 instead of a restricted one. The decision, initially a restricted holiday due to the financial year's end, faced political criticism, highlighting differences in holiday policies between private and public sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-03-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 23:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a move set to ignite political dialogue, the Haryana government has designated March 31 as a gazetted holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, applicable to private offices adhering to the public sector holiday list.

The government had earlier declared March 31 a restricted holiday, citing the fiscal closing of the Financial Year 2024-2025 and existing weekend offs on March 29 and 30. The change followed criticism from Congress MLA Aftab Ahmed, who raised the issue in the State Assembly.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini defended the decision, emphasizing the necessity for departments to finalize financial transactions by the year's end, while assuring that employees could utilize the optional holiday as needed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

