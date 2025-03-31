Global Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Bold Move
President Donald Trump announced that upcoming reciprocal tariffs will affect all countries, not just a select few. The announcement marks a significant escalation in trade policy, potentially impacting global markets. Specifics are to be disclosed later this week.
In a bold escalatory move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that his forthcoming reciprocal tariffs will apply universally to all countries. This significant shift in trade policy strategy raised immediate concerns among global markets and international partners.
The announcement, which President Trump has slated for further elaboration later this week, departs from previous suggestions of limited scope measures. Instead, it promises a wide-reaching impact that could ripple across global economic networks.
Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw indicates that this development underscores the administration's current stance on international trade, seeking to address perceived imbalances. As details remain scant, anticipation builds over which sectors and countries will be most affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
