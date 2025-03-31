Global Tariff Turmoil: Trump's Bold Move

In a bold escalatory move, U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Sunday that his forthcoming reciprocal tariffs will apply universally to all countries. This significant shift in trade policy strategy raised immediate concerns among global markets and international partners.

The announcement, which President Trump has slated for further elaboration later this week, departs from previous suggestions of limited scope measures. Instead, it promises a wide-reaching impact that could ripple across global economic networks.

Reporting by Jarrett Renshaw indicates that this development underscores the administration's current stance on international trade, seeking to address perceived imbalances. As details remain scant, anticipation builds over which sectors and countries will be most affected.

