Fadnavis Stands Firm: No Glorification of Aurangzeb Allowed

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized that while Aurangzeb's tomb remains a protected monument, its glorification will not be permitted. He also defended the New Education Policy against criticisms and spoke about ongoing government initiatives, including improving water cleanliness for Kumbh Mela and reducing power tariffs in Maharashtra.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2025 12:54 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 12:54 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reiterated that Aurangzeb's tomb, despite ongoing controversies, is a protected monument. However, any attempts to glorify the Mughal emperor will not be sanctioned.

Fadnavis responded to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi's critique of the New Education Policy, stating that Indianising education is essential, contrasting it with the colonial education system.

On the state's infrastructure projects, Fadnavis confirmed efforts to ensure river cleanliness for the 2027 Kumbh Mela in Nashik and announced steps to reduce power tariffs, alleviating financial burdens on distribution companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

