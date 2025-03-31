West Bengal's Ram Navami: A Political Showdown Over Religion
The Ram Navami festivities in West Bengal have become a politically charged event as the BJP and TMC clash over religious and electoral strategies. With rising tensions linked to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh, both parties are leveraging these celebrations ahead of the 2026 state elections.
Ram Navami celebrations in West Bengal this year have transformed into a significant political event amid reports of violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have locked horns, each seeking to sway public sentiment as elections approach.
The BJP has made Ram Navami central to its campaign, aiming to consolidate Hindu votes. Hindutva organizations plan large rallies, with the BJP portraying these as symbolic protests against alleged attacks on Hindus and the TMC's politics. State BJP president Sukanta Majumdar claims these events are a response to TMC's appeasement policies.
Conversely, TMC leaders criticize the BJP for using religion politically, warning against the import of communal issues from Bangladesh. As communal tensions rise, the state government is boosting security measures to prevent violence, reminiscent of past clashes during similar festivals.
