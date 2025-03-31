Mamata Banerjee Advocates Unity Amid Political Tensions
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people to resist communal provocations and criticized the BJP for divisive politics. Emphasizing unity, she assured the public of her government's commitment to maintaining peace. Opposition leaders accused her of sowing hate, but her party maintained she condemned BJP's politics, not Hinduism.
In a fervent appeal for unity, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condemned divisive politics and urged citizens to resist provocations that could incite communal violence. Speaking at an Eid prayers event, Banerjee criticized the BJP's 'ganda dharam' for contravening Hindu principles.
Emphasizing her commitment to religious harmony, Banerjee accused certain political factions of exploiting animosity for personal gain. She challenged the BJP's stance on minorities and promised that the state government would stand firm against any attempts to provoke unrest.
The discourse provoked responses from the BJP, with leaders accusing Banerjee of spurring animosity. In the midst of political rhetoric, the TMC underscored its dedication to opposing division and maintaining communal peace, as highlighted by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
