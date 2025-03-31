Mamata Banerjee Accuses Opposition of Stoking Division Amid Mothabari Tensions
After violence erupted in Mothabari, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee criticized BJP for divisive politics, accused them of inciting tensions, and emphasized her government's focus on stopping riots while maintaining communal harmony. She alleged that BJP and CPI(M) have united, creating political chaos instead of supporting peace.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging its involvement in divisive politics. Meanwhile, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya has countered the claims, accusing Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration of supporting Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.
Amid recent Mothabari violence, Chief Minister Banerjee attended Eidgah festivities in Kolkata, underscoring her commitment to preventing riots. She accused opposition parties of hypocrisy, claiming that the 'red' and 'saffron' forces have united. Banerjee emphasized her administration's singular focus on maintaining peace and protecting all communities.
In a veiled criticism of the BJP and CPI(M), Banerjee remarked that these parties fuel discord, stressing that ordinary citizens do not incite chaos. Her comments follow recent unrest in Mothabari, where violent clashes resulted in numerous arrests and internet suspensions in several areas.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Crescent Moon Sighted: Eid-ul-Fitr Joy in Jammu and Kashmir
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations Usher in Brotherhood and Harmony
Assam Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrations
Haryana Government Alters Eid-ul-Fitr Holiday Amid Financial Year End
Eid-ul-Fitr Celebrated Peacefully Across Uttar Pradesh Amid Tight Security