Mamata Banerjee Accuses Opposition of Stoking Division Amid Mothabari Tensions

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has launched a sharp critique against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging its involvement in divisive politics. Meanwhile, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya has countered the claims, accusing Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC) administration of supporting Rohingyas and Bangladeshi infiltrators.

Amid recent Mothabari violence, Chief Minister Banerjee attended Eidgah festivities in Kolkata, underscoring her commitment to preventing riots. She accused opposition parties of hypocrisy, claiming that the 'red' and 'saffron' forces have united. Banerjee emphasized her administration's singular focus on maintaining peace and protecting all communities.

In a veiled criticism of the BJP and CPI(M), Banerjee remarked that these parties fuel discord, stressing that ordinary citizens do not incite chaos. Her comments follow recent unrest in Mothabari, where violent clashes resulted in numerous arrests and internet suspensions in several areas.

