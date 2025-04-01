Left Menu

Boosting Ukraine's Security: Momentum Grows Among Allies

Military leaders from the UK, France, and Ukraine are set to meet to reinforce security strategies for Ukraine amidst ongoing conflict with Russia. Recent talks in Paris saw a pledge to bolster Kyiv's military capabilities, while President Zelenskiy emphasized the need for strong international pressure on Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-04-2025 00:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 00:51 IST
Boosting Ukraine's Security: Momentum Grows Among Allies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Military leaders from Britain, France, and Ukraine are poised to convene in the coming days to solidify strategies aimed at enhancing Ukraine's security framework amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, as reported by the spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The meeting has been established following a phone discussion between Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, focusing on propelling detailed planning efforts. This dialogue succeeded last week's gathering in Paris by the 'coalition of the willing,' which reinforced support for Ukraine's defenses.

French and British representatives are also pushing for increased backing for a proposed foreign 'reassurance force' should a ceasefire with Russia transpire. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy continues to stress the urgency of maintaining pressure on Russia, highlighting its dismissive stance towards peace initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025