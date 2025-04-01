Boosting Ukraine's Security: Momentum Grows Among Allies

Military leaders from Britain, France, and Ukraine are poised to convene in the coming days to solidify strategies aimed at enhancing Ukraine's security framework amid its ongoing conflict with Russia, as reported by the spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The meeting has been established following a phone discussion between Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, focusing on propelling detailed planning efforts. This dialogue succeeded last week's gathering in Paris by the 'coalition of the willing,' which reinforced support for Ukraine's defenses.

French and British representatives are also pushing for increased backing for a proposed foreign 'reassurance force' should a ceasefire with Russia transpire. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy continues to stress the urgency of maintaining pressure on Russia, highlighting its dismissive stance towards peace initiatives.

