South Africa's Budget Showdown: DA vs ANC on Growth Reforms

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has announced its decision to stand against South Africa's national budget until a deal on growth and spending reforms is struck with its coalition partner, the African National Congress (ANC). This statement came from DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday.

Steenhuisen expressed his concerns in a post on X, highlighting that the ANC had not finalized an agreement on critical growth and spending reforms, which risks destabilizing the Government of National Unity (GNU). "The DA will oppose the budget unless and until a written agreement is reached," he declared.

The negotiations over this deadlocked budget have been ongoing for weeks, marking tensions between the ANC and DA, the two major parties within the current coalition government. The outcome of these talks is crucial for the country's economic strategy and future governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)