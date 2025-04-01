Karnataka Minister Blasts BJP's Economic Policies Amidst Uproar

In a biting critique of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge accused the party of leading the nation into economic turmoil. The opposition leader targeted the BJP's policies, asserting they have failed the common man financially.

Kharge condemned the BJP-led protests against price hikes, alleging that the demonstrations were orchestrated by leaders like BY Vijayendra to distract from internal conflicts. He further blamed business giants Adani and Ambani, attributing the nation's economic woes to their influence.

Addressing the contentious suspension of 18 BJP MLAs, Kharge indicated potential Supreme Court involvement if the Governor refuses to approve a minority reservation bill passed by the State government. The minister criticized the chaotic parliamentary conduct and urged for legislative authority to be respected.

(With inputs from agencies.)