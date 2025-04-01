Left Menu

Potential Thaw: Exploring the Future of Finland-Russia Relations

The Kremlin has expressed openness to restoring relations with Finland, which were strained after Finland's NATO accession in 2023. Finnish President Stubb suggested Helsinki prepare for eventual reconciliation. The Kremlin criticized Finland and Sweden's NATO alignment but emphasized a willingness to normalize ties with interested parties.

The Kremlin signaled on Tuesday that President Vladimir Putin is willing to consider restoring diplomatic relations with Finland. This move comes as relations dwindled to an unprecedented low following Finland's NATO membership in 2023.

Finland, sharing a significant border with Russia, took decisive steps to close land crossings, citing Moscow's alleged use of migration as a political weapon—a claim denied by the Kremlin. Meanwhile, Finnish President Alexander Stubb emphasized the need for Finland to brace for reconciliation with Russia, contingent on the end of the Ukraine conflict.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reminisced about Finland and Russia's historically strong ties, attributing the decline to Finland and Sweden's NATO alliance. Despite this, Peskov reiterated President Putin's readiness to return to friendly relations with those open to it.

(With inputs from agencies.)

