Young Turks Rise: The Youth-Led Revolution for Change

A fresh wave of youth-led protests is sweeping across Turkey, as young Turks stand against President Erdogan's government, demanding significant reforms. These demonstrations erupted following the detention of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, stirring a nationwide call for democracy.

The younger generation, undeterred by memories of past crackdowns, appears unified in seeking an end to what they view as an increasingly authoritarian regime. Students from various backgrounds have emerged at the forefront, despite facing police blockades and water cannon trucks.

Concerns over economic instability exacerbate the unrest, with young protesters like Duygu voicing fears over job prospects and security. Though the government dismisses these protests as politically driven, the movement stands as a testament to the youth's demand for hope and tangible change.

