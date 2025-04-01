Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Punjab: BJP Leaders React to Ambedkar Statue Defacement

BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned the vandalism of B R Ambedkar's statue and criticized the Bhagwant Mann government's failure to maintain social harmony. Pro-Khalistan slogans were found on the statue's glass. Chugh emphasized Punjab's cultural history of harmony, urging vigilance against divisive forces.

Chandigarh | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:31 IST
Tarun Chugh
  • Country:
  • India

In a strong rebuke, BJP leader Tarun Chugh condemned the defacement of the protective glass around B R Ambedkar's statue in Phillaur, Jalandhar district, criticizing the Bhagwant Mann-led government for its inability to maintain social harmony in Punjab.

The incident, marked by pro-Khalistan slogans, was claimed by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), who threatened to remove Ambedkar's statues across the state. Chugh accused foreign-based anti-national forces of attempting to disrupt communal unity, urging the government to monitor such forces closely.

Former Union minister Vijay Sampla also criticized the incident, pledging to protect Ambedkar's statue on April 14 and highlighting the late leader's role in ensuring social justice through the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

