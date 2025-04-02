Strengthening Ties: China-Russia Relationship Deepens

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting, reported by Chinese state news agency Xinhua, highlighted a unanimous commitment to bolster the partnership between the two nations.

During the discussions, Wang Yi emphasized that the China-Russia relationship is set for continued growth. He affirmed both countries' intentions to expand and deepen their cooperation further, dismissing any notions of stagnation in their diplomatic ties.

This visit comes as part of an ongoing effort to underscore the strengthening of bilateral relations, reflecting both countries' strategic priorities and shared interests on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)