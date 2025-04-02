Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: China-Russia Relationship Deepens

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, affirming that the China-Russia relationship will expand and deepen. The meeting underscores ongoing diplomatic efforts to strengthen bilateral ties, according to Chinese state news agency Xinhua.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 02-04-2025 04:59 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 04:59 IST
Strengthening Ties: China-Russia Relationship Deepens
Wang Yi
  • Country:
  • China

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. The meeting, reported by Chinese state news agency Xinhua, highlighted a unanimous commitment to bolster the partnership between the two nations.

During the discussions, Wang Yi emphasized that the China-Russia relationship is set for continued growth. He affirmed both countries' intentions to expand and deepen their cooperation further, dismissing any notions of stagnation in their diplomatic ties.

This visit comes as part of an ongoing effort to underscore the strengthening of bilateral relations, reflecting both countries' strategic priorities and shared interests on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025