Karnataka's Water Tariff Controversy: A Political Showdown

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced the likelihood of a water tariff increase in Bengaluru, effectively raising the price by one paisa per litre. The move, explained Shivakumar, is a necessary measure to support the city's infrastructure while ensuring the financial health of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB).

Amid statewide protests led by the BJP, accusing the Congress government of financial strain on citizens through various price hikes, including milk and diesel, Shivakumar maintained that these decisions are in the farmers' best interests. He called for the BJP to reduce costs, such as cattle fodder and fuel, to truly support the agricultural community.

Shivakumar criticized BJP for not acknowledging reduced power tariffs and mentioned ongoing efforts to limit the impact on the poor. Amid financial losses of Rs 1,000 crore, the BWSSB seeks to assure international lenders of its operational sustainability. The Deputy CM also addressed user fees for solid waste management under central government directives, countering BJP's political attacks.

(With inputs from agencies.)