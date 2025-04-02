Turkey's Economic Turmoil: Protests and Boycotts Amid Political Tensions
Following the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Turkey faces heightened tensions as opposition calls for a commercial boycott. This has sparked nationwide protests against President Erdogan's government, with fears of economic sabotage looming large, amidst growing frustrations over economic instability and perceived anti-democratic actions.
Turkey's government has vehemently condemned opposition calls for a commercial boycott, labeling it as an economic "sabotage attempt." The boycott follows the recent arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a move that has ignited widespread protests across the nation.
The boycott campaign, initiated by the opposition Republican People's Party (CHP), expanded to advocate a halt in shopping for a day. This has seen support from various shops, protesting what is perceived as an anti-democratic effort to diminish opposition electoral prospects.
Trade Minister Omer Bolat criticized the boycott as a threat to economic stability. The government, along with pro-government celebrities, emphasized opposition using the hashtag #BoykotDegilMilliZarar. As Turkey grapples with economic challenges like inflation and currency devaluation, the situation remains tense amid ongoing investigations against boycott supporters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
