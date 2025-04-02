Left Menu

Anticipated Meeting Between Bangladesh’s Yunus and India’s Modi at BIMSTEC Summit

There is a high possibility of a meeting between Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok. The potential meeting comes amid tense ties following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and controversy over Yunus's remarks about northeastern India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Tensions have escalated recently between the nations, following the interim government led by Yunus after the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Notably, Yunus's controversial comments about India's northeastern states have sparked political outcry.

Prime Minister Modi's participation in signing a Maritime Cooperation Agreement with other BIMSTEC leaders is on the agenda, with leaders from several countries gathering for the first in-person meeting since 2018's summit in Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

