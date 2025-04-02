Anticipated Meeting Between Bangladesh’s Yunus and India’s Modi at BIMSTEC Summit

A much-anticipated meeting between Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi could take place during the BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok, as officials from both countries suggest discussions are on the horizon.

Tensions have escalated recently between the nations, following the interim government led by Yunus after the removal of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024. Notably, Yunus's controversial comments about India's northeastern states have sparked political outcry.

Prime Minister Modi's participation in signing a Maritime Cooperation Agreement with other BIMSTEC leaders is on the agenda, with leaders from several countries gathering for the first in-person meeting since 2018's summit in Kathmandu.

(With inputs from agencies.)