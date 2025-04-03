Manipur's Tranquility Efforts Amid President's Rule

In a decisive session early on Thursday, the Lok Sabha adopted a Statutory Resolution to confirm the imposition of President's rule in the northeastern state of Manipur. While the opposition supported this significant move, they criticized the Centre for its handling of the ongoing issues in the region.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah responded to the brief debate by outlining the government's multifaceted approach to restoring normalcy in Manipur. He emphasized that the region has experienced no violence over the past four months and that dialogues with the Meitei and Kuki communities are underway to achieve a peaceful resolution.

The home minister highlighted the historical context of ethnic violence in Manipur, which escalated following a high court order. He cited past clashes and acknowledged the loss of life, reiterating the government’s continued commitment to peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)