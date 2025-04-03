Left Menu

Global Backlash: Leaders Unite Against Trump's Tariff Surge

U.S. President Donald Trump's plan to impose a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, sparing only Canada and Mexico, triggers global criticism. Leaders from the EU, China, and other nations express opposition, warning of increased protectionism and economic disruption. Countries prepare countermeasures to protect their interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 11:58 IST
Global Backlash: Leaders Unite Against Trump's Tariff Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, causing global uproar. Trading partners, including European nations and China, have condemned the decision and are preparing to take countermeasures.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized the tariffs, describing them as a major blow to the world economy and a catalyst for uncertainty. China has urged the U.S. to lift the tariffs and engage in dialogue. Meanwhile, countries like Canada, Brazil, and Australia voiced concerns over the potential rise in costs and economic isolation.

Leaders worldwide emphasize the importance of free trade and cooperation, advocating for negotiations to avert an escalating trade war. Responses reflect a united stance against protectionism and a commitment to preserving international economic stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025