Global Backlash: Leaders Unite Against Trump's Tariff Surge

In a dramatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump has announced a 10% baseline tariff on all imports, causing global uproar. Trading partners, including European nations and China, have condemned the decision and are preparing to take countermeasures.

The European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen criticized the tariffs, describing them as a major blow to the world economy and a catalyst for uncertainty. China has urged the U.S. to lift the tariffs and engage in dialogue. Meanwhile, countries like Canada, Brazil, and Australia voiced concerns over the potential rise in costs and economic isolation.

Leaders worldwide emphasize the importance of free trade and cooperation, advocating for negotiations to avert an escalating trade war. Responses reflect a united stance against protectionism and a commitment to preserving international economic stability.

