Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Amid Netanyahu's Visit
Hungary has announced its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move disclosed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff. The announcement coincides with a state visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under an ICC arrest warrant.
Hungary has announced its intentions to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, as confirmed by Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff. The decision was disclosed on Thursday through the state news agency MTI.
Significantly, this announcement coincides with the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary. Netanyahu, who is presently facing an ICC arrest warrant, arrived in the country on an official state visit.
The alignment of Hungary's withdrawal decision with Netanyahu's arrival has drawn considerable attention on the international stage, sparking discussions about its implications.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dalit Father's Withdrawal of Temple Complaint Highlights Caste Tensions
M23 Rebels' Strategic Withdrawal: A Step Towards Peace?
Cash row: Several bar bodies are seeking withdrawal of collegium's recommendation to transfer Justice Yashwant Varma to Allahabad HC.
India's EPFO Pioneers Digital Transformation with UPI PF Withdrawals
Tensions Rise as Arrest Warrant Issued for South Sudan's Vice President