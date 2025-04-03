Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Amid Netanyahu's Visit

Hungary has announced its intentions to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, as confirmed by Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff. The decision was disclosed on Thursday through the state news agency MTI.

Significantly, this announcement coincides with the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary. Netanyahu, who is presently facing an ICC arrest warrant, arrived in the country on an official state visit.

The alignment of Hungary's withdrawal decision with Netanyahu's arrival has drawn considerable attention on the international stage, sparking discussions about its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)