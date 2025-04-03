Left Menu

Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Amid Netanyahu's Visit

Hungary has announced its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), a move disclosed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff. The announcement coincides with a state visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is under an ICC arrest warrant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 13:42 IST
Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Amid Netanyahu's Visit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Hungary has announced its intentions to withdraw from the International Criminal Court, as confirmed by Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff. The decision was disclosed on Thursday through the state news agency MTI.

Significantly, this announcement coincides with the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to Hungary. Netanyahu, who is presently facing an ICC arrest warrant, arrived in the country on an official state visit.

The alignment of Hungary's withdrawal decision with Netanyahu's arrival has drawn considerable attention on the international stage, sparking discussions about its implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

U.S., EU, and Asia take divergent paths on AI regulation, raising global risks

Why AI shouldn’t get special copyright privileges humans don’t have

Explainability, not just accuracy, crucial for trust in medical AI systems

AI-driven UAVs slash fire response time in rural agricultural landscapes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025