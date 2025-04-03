Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Challenges Government on China and US Tariffs

Rahul Gandhi raised concerns in the Lok Sabha about China occupying 4,000 sq km of Indian territory and US tariffs threatening the Indian economy. He questioned the Modi government's foreign policy, which he described as inept and demanded answers regarding territorial disputes and economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address during the Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi accused China of seizing 4,000 square kilometers of Indian land, an assertion that sparked a vehement response from the ruling BJP. Gandhi also lambasted the Modi administration for celebrating diplomatic milestones with China amid territorial tensions.

Gandhi criticized the government's handling of US tariffs, which he claimed would devastate crucial sectors of the Indian economy, including the auto industry and agriculture. Highlighting a divergence in foreign policy philosophies, he accused the BJP of being subservient to foreign powers.

In response, BJP officials refuted Gandhi's claims, emphasizing that no territorial concessions were made under Modi, pointing instead to historical precedents during Congress rule. BJP MPs also lauded PM Narendra Modi's leadership on the global stage, aligning with influential world figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

