Protests Erupt Over Controversial Waqf Amendment Bill 2025

Religious leaders protested against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, in Mumbai, voicing displeasure over reforms like reduced contributions and mandatory audits. The Lok Sabha passed the bill amid political division, with supporters citing efficiency improvements and critics demanding withdrawal due to perceived inadequacies and potential impacts on Muslim properties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 15:53 IST
Visual from the protest (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant demonstration against the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, several Islamic leaders convened at the Handiwala Masjid in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazar. The protest, spearheaded by Raza Academy, aimed to scrutinize legal pathways to challenge the newly passed legislation.

The bill, which seeks to amend the existing Waqf Act of 1995, introduces changes like strengthening the jurisdiction of Waqf tribunals, setting fixed terms for board personnel, and reducing obligatory contributions from Waqf institutions to administrative boards from 7% to 5%. It also mandates audits for institutions with annual earnings exceeding Rs one lakh and establishes a centralized portal for property oversight. These measures have drawn ire from figures like the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), which organized previous protests in New Delhi on March 17, demanding the bill's repeal.

During a contentious session in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, the Waqf Amendment Bill 2025 passed despite fierce opposition from the INDIA bloc, while the BJP and its allies hailed it for enhancing transparency and operational efficiency. The prolonged debate extended past midnight, concluding with Speaker Om Birla announcing a division favoring the bill, with 288 votes to 232. The government revised the bill after integrating suggestions from the Joint Parliamentary Committee, aiming to rectify the administrative and management shortcomings of Waqf properties with enhanced registration processes and technological management tools.

(With inputs from agencies.)

